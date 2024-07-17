Charity appeals for sponsorship for fanzone event for town's Olympic hero

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The SpArC swimming pool in Bishop's Castle is 50 years old and the charity that supports the venue has set out to raise £250,000 to give it a refit.

Olympic swimmer Oliver Morgan was taught to swim at the town's pool and he will be taking to the pool a number of times at the Paris games on July 28. That has given the SpArC charity the chance to organise a big screen fanzone on that Sunday.

Now the charity is seeking sponsorship from local businesses on the day.

Councillor Ruth Houghton said: "This – with your help – will be the biggest event of the year.

Team GB swimmers Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

"The High Sheriff, who launched the campaign, will be here again to wish us well.

"SpArC will be open the whole day, with activities in the pool, theatre and gym.

"There will be a variety of sports, other events, food and drink on offer outside, along with the big screen but this can only happen with your support."

Now a metal fence is to be erected around the school grounds for the Olympic event, and advertising space is being sold. Gold, silver and bronze level sponsorships are available from £100, £50 and £25 respectively.

But Josh Dickin, the town mayor, needs to have the image/artwork on a banner/placard by no later than 5pm on Friday July 26. They will attach it to the fencing.

The mayor can be phoned on 07530 691106 for more information.

Charity organisers are well on the way to achieving their huge target after having a good head start of £70,000 in November 2023 from previous community fundraising.

By June 30 it had £162,000 in the pot but it needs a further £90,000 by the end of this year.

Councillor Houghton said: "This is a brilliant achievement, thanks to all of you, but we need your help again.

"By the end of 2024, we need a further £90,000.

"It will be really hard to keep the momentum going for the second half of the year, but we have the amazing opportunity this month of having Oliver Morgan as our own Olympic swimmer."

Oliver won both the 100m and 200m backstroke events, breaking a national record in the former, in order to gain his place in the Olympic squad.

Ollie is a graduate of the Community College, was taught to swim in SpArC by one of the charity trustees and also worked as a lifeguard at SpArC.

"What better proof is there of the impact of our pool?" said Councillor Houghton,

The event on July 28 will be running from 9am to 9pm to cover all of Morgan's races.

The organisers have called on the local residents to put up a poster, encourage local sports club to have a stall, offer an hour of your time to help either at the entrance or with serving refreshments, and to bake cakes to sell.

There is also a JustGiving page for people to give a donation.

If you can offer any help at all – however small - residents are encouraged to get in touch with jeanshirley@btinternet.com or ruthmhoughton55@gmail.com

Morgan, a former member of Ludlow Swimming Club, will be targeting Olympic glory this summer after being confirmed in the Great Britain swimming squad for Paris.

He will be competing at his first Games after making a splash at the recent British championships, where he won both the 100 metre and 200m backstroke events, breaking a near 15-year-old national record in the former to book his ticket to France.

He is one of 12 debutants in the 33-strong squad, which also includes former Ellesmere Titans star and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Freya Anderson and ex-Whitchurch Wasps swimmer Hector Pardoe.