Historical South Shropshire pub in Grade II-listed building up for sale for £425k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Kings Head in Church Street, Bishops Castle, has its establishment listed on the Businesses For Sale website, via agents Sidney Phillips Ltd for just £425,000.

The site features two bars, a snooker room and three separate apartments with seven bedrooms and is said to make turnover £250,000 per year in wet sales only.

Sidney Phillips Ltd said the pub has been listed for sale after 15 years in the same owner’s hands.