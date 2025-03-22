Historical South Shropshire pub in Grade II-listed building up for sale for £425k
A Grade II-listed pub in South Shropshire is up for sale.
Plus
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Kings Head in Church Street, Bishops Castle, has its establishment listed on the Businesses For Sale website, via agents Sidney Phillips Ltd for just £425,000.
The site features two bars, a snooker room and three separate apartments with seven bedrooms and is said to make turnover £250,000 per year in wet sales only.
Sidney Phillips Ltd said the pub has been listed for sale after 15 years in the same owner’s hands.