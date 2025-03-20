Work begins on revamping village pub bought by the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Crown Inn in Newcastle-on-Clun, South Shropshire, stopped trading in February 2023.

But, not wanting to see their beloved pub close for good, the villagers and parish council applied for finance from the Government's Community Ownership Fund (COF).

The Crown Inn in Newcastle on Clun

They were awarded a grant of £270,000 to refurbish and reopen the village pub, as well as using a Public Works Loan Board loan and community fundraising to generate extra funds.

The Crown Inn sold to Newcastle Parish Council. Photo: Newcastle Parish Council

It is hoped the pub will be open later this year.

Steve Burge of Newcastle Parish Council said that work has already begun on the pub, after planning permission was granted by Shropshire Council earlier than expected. The council has also given the villagers £20,000 to revamp the pub gardens.

He said: "We have received planning permission for the pub building works earlier than expected and work has begun.

"The pub and grounds will soon be fenced off as it becomes a building site with access to builders only for health and safety reasons.

"Also, The Friends of the Crown Inn (FoTCI), with support from Newcastle Parish Council, have been awarded a new grant.

"We have been awarded £20,000 from Shropshire Council's Shropshire Green Spaces and Active Travel Fund for developing the grounds to the back and front of the pub.

"The project is called 'Newcastle's Crown Inn Community Garden' and it will create an attractive pub garden that has seating and parking areas re-surfaced along with a disabled parking area; bike racks and electric bike rechargers; picnic tables including wheelchair access and benches; gazebo, plant boxes, and archway to dining area all produced locally; herbs and sensory planting; wildlife boxes for swifts and hedgehogs; hanging baskets and flowers; hedging to delineate seating from parking area; new picnic tables and solar lighting to the front and back of the pub.

"We'd like to thank the FoTCI for their fundraising efforts that helped contribute to the match funding required for this generous grant."

He added that on March 1, the group held an open day at the pub to explain to locals their plans.

"We had a hugely successful open day," he said. "We lit the wood burner and threw open the doors for a warm welcome to the community.

"The turnout was excellent as people re-familiarised themselves with the pub, looked over the architect's drawings, talked with the Parish Council Pub Committee members about the refurbishment and renovations, and shared some memories of their good times in the pub."

