The Marches Choir present Puccini’s Messa Di Gloria

The “Messa” abounds in wonderfully uplifting melodies and an exuberant harmonic palette, sometimes subtle, sometimes impassioned, and always engaging for listeners and performers, which include Welsh tenor soloist and rising operatic star, Osian Wyn Bowen, and seasoned operatic bass, Nicholas Morris, who has performed with The Marches Choir on numerous previous occasions.

Other works on the programme include “Grand March” from “Aida” by Verdi, providing a stirring opening to the concert from the combined forces of the Choir and Marches Sinfonia, as well as the heartrendingly beautiful “Au fond du temple saint”, the tenor/baritone duet from Bizet’s opera “The Pearl Fishers”. An orchestral performance of the first movement of “Scheherazade” by Rimsky-Korsakov is full of the exotic and mystical sounds of the Middle East, with Princess Scheherazade’s hypnotic theme played by the orchestra leader David Gregory (violin). Forces combine once more for another Russian masterpiece, the “Polovtsian Dances” from the opera “Prince Igor” by Borodin, in a thrilling finish to the first part of the concert.

As always, the inspirational venue of St John’s Church in Bishop’s Castle will provide the perfect setting for this music, with its acoustic ringing with the sounds of great music.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, and tickets (£15, children and students free) are available by calling 07806 433394 or online via ticketsource.co.uk, and can also be purchased from choir members or on the night.