21 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Shropshire according to locals - including The Down Inn

With the weekend around the corner, we asked Shropshire Star readers to recommend their favourite places for a Sunday roast.

With nearly 100 responses, it's clear that there's no shortage of brilliant pubs, restaurant or even garden centres that serve the beloved British dish in Shropshire.

Here are our readers' top picks. How many places have you visited and where are you heading to this weekend?

The Down Inn

The Down Inn, Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth. Photo: Charles Bradshaw/Google

Sarah Underhill was one of many Shropshire Star readers who said The Down Inn in Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, is the best place for Sunday roast in the county.

The Crown Inn

The Crown Inn in Wentnor, Bishops Castle. Photo: Paul Snook/Google

Shropshire Star reader Sara Conde said The Crown Inn in Wentnor, Bishop's Castle, boasts the best Sunday roasts in Shropshire. Sara said it was “just perfect”.

Battlefield 1403

Battlefield 1403, Upper Battlefield, Shrewsbury. Photo: Julie Wilkinson/Google

Shropshire Star reader Simon Jones said farm shop and cafe Battlefield 1403, in Upper Battlefield, Shrewsbury, is the best place for a Sunday roast in the county. Simon said their offering is “delicious”.

Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn, Edgmond, Newport. Photo: The Lamb Inn/Google

Shropshire Star reader Jane Bailey Banks said the Lamb Inn, Shrewsbury Road, Edgmond, near Newport, offers the best Sunday roasts in Shropshire.

The Castle Inn

The Castle Inn at Bletchley, Market Drayton. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Sue Ellison recommended The Castle Inn in Bletchley, near Market Drayton. Sue said their offering is “lovely”.

Coachhouse