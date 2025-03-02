Popular Ironbridge Gorge cafe extends opening hours on weekends in response to strong 'appetite'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Embers Cafe in Station Road, Coalbrookdale, is now open every Saturday between 9am and 10pm.

Adam Purnell, the owner of the popular cafe which opened in May 2023, said these extended opening hours are in response to a growing demand among his customers.

Adam Purnell of Embers Cafe

The cafe, which specialises in fire-cooked food and prides itself on using locally-sourced ingredients, had previously launched an evening service on a weekday to expand its offering.

Embers Cafe

But Adam, also known as 'the Shropshire Lad' on social media, said a number of factors have led to the recent changes, including the ongoing cost of living crisis which has seen many businesses shut their doors for good.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Adam said: “Thursday evenings were quite successful. Then, we decided to do a Friday evening, which was even more successful.

“There was a lot of appetite for people saying they wanted [longer opening hours on] Saturday.