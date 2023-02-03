'Shropshire Lad' chef Adam Purnell announces new venue on site of Telford cafe that closed abruptly

Adam Purnell

Adam Purnell, also known as the Shropshire Lad, announced on Friday that he has taken on the site of the former Green Wood Cafe in Coalbrookdale, which closed in November with the managers citing family reasons.

Mr Purnell said in a statement on Facebook that he hopes to open Embers, a new cafe business, on the site this spring.

The statement said: "So excited to announce that Embers will open this spring at the former site of the Green Wood Cafe on the Small Woods site in Coalbrookdale, Telford.

"There is a lot of work to be done between now and then, and I take this on at an already busy time for me simply because I have a huge love for the space and simply couldn't let the opportunity pass by.

"This will be an evolving project for which I have big plans but for now we need to establish a solid team to come and make this the destination that Telford has been waiting for.

"So if you're interested in being a part of this exciting new venture, I'd love to hear from you. We need a full team, and are really starting from nothing so experienced chefs, baristas and front of house staff who are interested please drop me an email with your CV or to arrange an informal chat to adampurnellshropshirelad@gmail.com.

"That's all for now, don't forget to follow our page for progress updates as we go."

Follow progress on facebook.com/Embers-Cafe-101298802885754 and facebook.com/AdamPurnellShropshireLad.