Pub in Ironbridge Gorge on the market after 24 years with the same owners
A pub in the historic Ironbridge Gorge has gone up for sale.
By Megan Jones
The 18th century Black Swan in Jackfield, near Ironbridge, has hit the market.
The pub, which is more than 350 years old, is up for sale for £645,000.
The Black Swan is one of three pubs in Jackfield, a small settlement during the Industrial Revolution that grew as a river port for nearby Broseley and Benthall.