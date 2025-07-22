The club were confident of closing in on Pubill, who was due serve as a replacement for Nelson Semedo, only to see the move fall through as Atletico swooped in at the last minute with a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who currently plays for Almeria in the Spanish second division, looked all set to make a £13million switch to the Premier League, after attracting interest from several clubs in Europe, including AC Milan.

Pubill did not join Almeria for pre-season and appeared to be edging closer to a Wolves move, with Molineux bosses hoping to be completing the deal this week.

However, in a late twist Atletico moved in, announcing that they had secured the services of the defender at the Metropolitano Stadium. They said in a statement: “Our club and UD Almería have reached an agreement pending that the player passes his medical and signs his new contract.

“Atlético de Madrid and UD Almería have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marc Pubill to our club pending that he passes his medical examination and signs his new contract.”