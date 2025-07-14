'We look forward to welcoming everyone!' Popular Ironbridge cafe re-opens with new menu after renovation

The former Ironbridge Tea Emporium has now re-opened as the Courtyard Cafe in The Square, Ironbridge, under new ownership with an exciting new-look menu.

Owners Nick and Jenny Barratt, who also own and will continue to run Truffles Cafe in Ironbridge, first tried to buy the unit five years ago.

The pair have now been successful in their bid to take on the unit and have renovated with new soft furnishings for the cafe, outdoor seating, parasols and a new oven - which the new owners say will create a "relaxing and enjoyable" cafe experience.

The renovations were funded by a "Pride in Our High Street" start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council, with three new jobs also set to be created by the opening.

Business owners Nick and Jenny Barratt, front centre, and Councillors Carolyn Healy and Ollie Vickers cut the ribbon to mark Courtyard Cafe’s official opening.

"We have an extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry and strong connections with the previous tea room so we’re really looking forward to running Cafe Courtyard and building on what has always been a cafe previously," said Nick Barratt.

“We’re very grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for the start-up grant which has enabled us to kit out the cafe with furnishings, signage and has supported us with other start-up costs.

“We hope people will come and see us, whether it’s to drop in for a coffee and a chat or try out some of the range of items on our new-look menu. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Staff outside the newly renovated cafe (Courtyard Cafe/Facebook)

The cafe is open every day from 9am to 5pm and the building has been renovated, with Nick and Jenny also aiming to serve ice cream desserts by installing a soft-serve ice cream machine.

The chef and front-of-house staff have stayed on in the new business and three more employees are also being recruited to support the day-to-day operations, the business said.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, said: "This cafe is in a great location in Ironbridge and through support from Pride in Our High Street we’re delighted to see this unit transformed under a new name and ownership.

"There is no displacement as the unit has been a cafe for years but the fresh ideas which the owners have will help the cafe to reach its full potential with a new menu and other offerings.

"We wish Nick and Jenny all the best with this new business venture and hope it will be extremely popular in the heart of Ironbridge."