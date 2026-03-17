Vintage tractor run through Shropshire countryside this weekend raising money for Midlands Air Ambulance - see route and road closure info

The 27th Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run will be held on Saturday (March 22) in and around Bridgnorth, also taking in Ironbridge and Broseley, to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Part of Bridgnorth's High Street, where the tractors will be on display from about midday, will be closed for the duration of the event.

The 27th Shropshire Vintage Traffic Run will begin and end at the Apley Farm Shop. Photo: Tim Sturgess

In previous years the event has seen beautifully painted machines trail through the east Shropshire countryside. Donations are taken for the air ambulance.

The 27th Shropshire Vintage Traffic Run will begin and end at the Apley Farm Shop. Photo: Tim Sturgess

The organisers at the Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club are hoping for good weather but prepared for the worst. It isn't too late for anyone who has a vintage tractor and still wants to take part: entries can be taken on the day up to 9am at the start point, at the Apley Farm Shop.

The 27th Shropshire Vintage Traffic Run will begin and end at the Apley Farm Shop. Photo: Tim Sturgess

The run will end at the farm shop too, with permission from the Apley Estate.

The route and estimated timings are as follows:

At 10am tractors will turn left out of the farm shop

Allscott

Worfield (10.15am)

Stableford

Past the Apley Farm Shop site again (10.30am) and straight over the road on to the private estate

Back out of the private estate at Norton

Sutton Maddock (10.45am)

Sutton Wood

Coalport (11am)

Ironbridge

Aross the River Severn

Up the edge of Broseley (11.15am)

Linley Green

Linley Brook (11.30am)

The Smithies

Haughton

Tasley (11.45am)

Bridgnorth High Street for the lunch break (arriving around 12pm)

At 2pm leave Bridgnorth High Street

Down New Road

Cross bridge in Low Town

Left at the Bandon Arms

Enter the private roads of the Apley Estate and back at the farm shop about 3pm

For more information visit https://bridgnorthvmc.org/ or contact David Spruce at davidrspruce@gmail.com or on 07986 170715.





It follows the cancellation last year of another popular annual Bridgnorth tractor run organised by two young farmers.

Josh Barratt and Tom Wellings started the Bridgnorth Christmas Tractor Run in 2021 and over the next four years raised nearly £60,000 for good causes - but last October the two announced "with great sadness" the event would not be returning.

Read more here.