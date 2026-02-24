‘Steaming Down the Valley’ is described as a one-of-a-kind trail-running and paddle sports event set in the heart of the Severn Valley, with Race HQ at the country park near Bridgnorth.

A group of local volunteers have organised the race against the Severn Valley Railway with new 5k and 10k runs.

Both distances start from the historic Country Park Halt to the sound of a steam train whistle and race along woodland paths and riverside trails beside the railway.

The 5k finishes at the iconic Arley station and the 10k turns and heads back upstream, racing the returning train.

People taking part can expect fully off-road routes with dirt, gravel, grass and woodland trail underfoot.

There are natural ups and downs, a few uneven sections, and the chance of soft or muddy ground near the river, but the route is described as challenging, not extreme - although trail shoes are recommended.

GWR Pannier Tank 7714. Picture: Andy Taylor

For people more at home on the water there will be a paddle sport race starting at the Miner’s Bridge.

Participants can launch a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddle at the steam whistle, then paddle downstream on the River Severn, chasing the train to the footbridge at Arley.

At Severn Valley Country Park, No. 92 Coffee Lounge will be serving breakfasts and lunches throughout the day, with teas, coffees and handmade cakes also on the menu.

Entries are now open for the event, which takes place on Saturday, June 6.

Entries are limited to 200 for the 10k, and 100 for the 5k and paddle sports.

There will be a medal and goody bag for every finisher. Entry starts from £22.

Lewis Maddox, Severn Valley Railway visitor engagement manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the Severn Valley Country Park for the return of Steaming Down The Valley. The heat is on — and not just in the firebox – and we’ll be sure to get our steam locomotives in tip-top shape to give the participants a run for their money – from platform to podium!"

Edward Andrews, Shropshire Council parks and countryside manager, added: “This stretch of the Severn Valley is a great area for a scenic, off-road run. Add to that the thrill of racing against a steam train, and it’s going to be a race you don’t want to miss! I would urge people to enter early to avoid disappointment.”

Enter online at www.entryhub.co.uk/steaming-down-the-valley.