Severn Valley Railway freezes prices for the year in a commitment to 'offer great-value experiences'

The railway said the prize freeze also shows its commitment to offering "great-value heritage experiences in an increasingly competitive tourism market".

The Severn Valley Railway said it aims to help ensure that a day out on the line remains accessible to as many people as possible, particularly families, repeat visitors and those making shorter or more spontaneous trips.

It said it also "reflects an awareness of the ongoing cost-of-living pressures faced by many households". The price freeze includes Freedom of the Line and Short Journey tickets, as well as day rover fares for the SVR’s popular special events.

Lewis Maddox, visitor engagement manager at the Severn Valley Railway, said: “We’re pleased to share that fare prices will be frozen for the coming season. In a busy and highly competitive tourism market, this decision reflects our commitment to offering great-value experiences for our visitors.

“We know that affordability can play a big part in planning a day out, especially for families. Holding our prices helps ensure the Severn Valley Railway remains an accessible and enjoyable option throughout the season. It also supports loyalty and repeat travel, whether people are visiting for a full day or just hopping on for a shorter journey.”

Visitors booking in advance can enjoy Freedom of the Line tickets from just £26 for adults, with special family tickets offering exceptional value. Shorter return journeys are also competitively priced, with adult return tickets from Kidderminster to Arley, or from Bridgnorth to Highley, frozen at £15.

The 2026 season will feature a wide range of events to suit all interests, including the ever-popular Step Back to the 1940s weekends on June 27-28 and July 4-5, the Spring Steam Gala from April 16–19, and the Spring Diesel Festival from May 14–17.

Details of all events in 2026, along with timetables and tickets, are available at svr.co.uk.