Bridgnorth rockers return home with tribute act that's set to shake town’s theatre

Unreal Blood, a Royal Blood tribute band, return to their hometown on February 28 for a live show at the Theatre On The Steps, sharing the bill with Meanstreak, one of the UK’s leading AC/DC tribute bands.

A spokesperson for the band said: “Expect huge riffs, thunderous drums, and a high-energy performance built for rock fans who want it loud, tight, and unapologetic. This is a full-throttle party night, showcasing both established tributes and rising local talent — all in support of a much-loved local venue.”

Tim Lewis and Lenny as Unreal Blood

The band is formed by drummer Tim Lewis and frontman, known only as Lenny.

Both attended local schools in Bridgnorth before embarking on musical careers that would eventually take them around the world.

Tim on guitar

Speaking ahead of the Bridgnorth show, Tim Lewis said: “It’s like a big party in here every time we play. The energy is massive, and we just want people to come down, have a great night, and enjoy live music at its best.”

For tickets and more information visit https://www.theatreonthesteps.co.uk/whats-on/unreal-blood-meanstreak.