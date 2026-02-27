Bridgnorth theatre’s latest company prepares for its first performance

Called Beyond the Steps, the new ensemble is a development group for actors with the aim of building the acting and arts scene in the town.

They are set to perform their first show on Thursday, March 5 at their residence, the Theatre On The Steps in Bridgnorth.

Andy Sheldon, who helped form the group, said they are performing Two by Jim Cartwright, which will be performed by just two of the new ensemble’s members, Kerry Rousell and Archie Watt.

The show will run until Saturday, March 7.

Kerry Rousell and Archie Watt rehearsing Two

“Set in a northern pub over one unforgettable evening, Two is a witty and moving portrait of love, loss, and the stories people tell to get by," said Andy.

"A stream of colourful locals pass through for their pints, while the pub’s landlords reveal a relationship under quiet strain," said Andy. “With just two actors playing 14 characters, this modern classic brings an entire community to life, blending sharp humour with moments of unexpected tenderness. Two is a powerful reminder that everyone has a story - and every story matters.

Kerry Rousell and Archie Watt rehearsing Two

“Beyond the Steps Company is Theatre on the Steps’ development ensemble, supporting artists at key points of transition. Through high-quality productions and structured development, it provides a platform for emerging talent, returning professionals and creatives seeking renewed momentum to build confidence, gain experience and take their next steps in the theatre sector.”

Kerry Rousell and Archie Watt rehearsing Two

Andy added that the group is also planning a monthly book club as a casual social for people to read plays together.

Kerry Rousell and Archie Watt rehearsing Two

“The aim is to be an avenue for writers to workshop their writing in a space with peers,” said Andy.

Anyone who wants to get involved can email beyondthestepsbridgnorth@gmail.com or follow the Facebook page to keep in touch with other events.

Tickets for the group’s first show are available at: theatreonthesteps.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/two