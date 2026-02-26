Shropshire charity teeing up for corporate golf day at stunning venue

Set against the backdrop of one of the region’s most picturesque courses - Astbury, near Bridgnorth - the event promises a fun and relaxed day of golfing, networking and friendly competition, all in support of the hospice’s vital care.

Teams of four will take to the course on June 17 to play 18 holes, followed by a summer barbeque and prize giving. The hospice is also offering a special 'early-birdie' rate for teams that sign up before April 1.

Holly Gibbons, corporate fundraiser for Severn Hospice, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be hosting our annual corporate golf day at such a spectacular venue. It’s a fantastic opportunity for local businesses and organisations to come together and enjoy a relaxed day on the fairway, all whilst helping raise funds for our caring services – and we have a special early birdie offer for teams signing up in March.

Seven Hospice doctors and nurses getting into the swing ahead of the event

“With rising costs, events like this help play a crucial role in helping us raise the essential funds we need to continue delivering our specialist care to people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.”

Golfers can put their skills to the test in classic on-course competitions such as longest drive, nearest the pin and the coveted beat the pro.

Holly added: “It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable day. There’s already a buzz among teams about whether they’ve got what it takes to beat the pro – and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the course!”

The hospice provides free specialist care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness.

The charity must raise £2 of every £3 it spends and support from the community enables it to continue providing specialist care to people across the region

The competition is open to teams of four players with an early birdie registration of £450 per team until March 31 and then £500 thereafter.

People can find out more and sign up by visiting www.severnhospice.org.uk/events.