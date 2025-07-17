A summer of childhood and play, from stilts to retro computer games, at Ironbridge Valley of Invention

Jessica Hodgkiss, Visitor Engagement Team Leader at Blists Hill Victorian Town, with Abel Sumnall. Photo: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

This summer at Ironbridge Valley of Invention is all about childhood and play, with the opportunity to explore play through the ages, from traditional Victorian games at Blists Hill Victorian Town to modern computer games at Enginuity.

At Blists Hill Victorian Town the fun begins on Saturday 19 July with A Summer of Victorian Childhood. Children will be able to have a go at old-fashioned games and activities like hoop and stick, hopscotch and stilts, get hands-on and make their very own kite (additional £2 for kite activity), hat or boat, or take a lesson in the Victorian school. For the first time, the museum is also introducing children’s versions of its popular Blists Hill Observer newspaper designed especially for children. Most activities are included in the entrance ticket. Events will run daily until Monday 1 September.

During the holidays, the museum will also host two special weekends dedicated to steam engines. At Steam in Miniature on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July miniature engines will roam the town’s streets, while at the annual Steam Gala on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 August the town will be filled with large-scale engines (included in entrance ticket).

Justine Ranson, Visitor Engagement Team Leader at Coalport China Museum, with Abel Sumnall and Evelyn Wood. Photo: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

And of course, Blists Hill’s popular fairground with its traditional games and rides will be open, with the return of the steam yachts and some new vintage dodgems. Every child visitor will get a free activity voucher to exchange for one free ride.

Over in Coalbrookdale, from Saturday 19 July until Monday 1 September, visitors will return to the present day for a retro gaming extravaganza. For Ready, Set…Game! (free event included in entrance ticket), visitors will be able to have a go at computer games from the last six decades on more than 30 consoles. Children (and adults!) will be able to play games including Pong, Sonic the Hedgehog and FC25. This exploration of the evolution of gaming will come bang up to date with the chance to try out modern Virtual Reality technology.

From Wednesday 23 July to Sunday 31 August, Enginuity will also offer crafty kids the opportunity to make their own traditional mechanical toys to take home. At Magical Mechanical Toys (additional £3), children will get the chance to make their own traditional mechanical toy that they can take home.

At Coalport China Museum, the museum’s clay workshops will be open for children to get their hands dirty and make their own clay toys. From robots to dinosaurs to trains, children can let their imaginations run wild and take their creations home (additional £2).

Rory Hunter, Trading & Operations Director at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We are getting ready for a jampacked summer of activities at Ironbridge’s museums, with enough events and activities to entertain the family for the whole holidays, come rain or shine.

“Our PASS PLUS is brilliant value for families looking for multiple days out during the holidays, providing free access to all our museums, free parking, and 10% off retail and catering. There will be no excuse for being bored.”