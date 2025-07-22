Prolific shoplifter responsible for thefts across Shropshire is jailed after arrest at Telford supermarket

Alex Bull, of no fixed abode, has been given an 18-week custodial sentence after being caught by officers on Friday (July 18).

The 39-year-old was arrested at the Co-op on Grange Avenue in Stirchley after police were made aware that a number of thefts had taken place.

Officers quickly responded and were able to locate Bull and arrest him.

He was taken into custody and further enquiries showed he was responsible for a number of shop thefts that had taken place across Shropshire.

Co-op on Grange Avenue in Stirchley. Photo: Google

Bull was subsequently charged with 16 counts of theft from stores and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday (July 21) where he pleaded guilty to all of the offences.

Sergeant Rich Jones, from the town centre policing team, said: “Thanks to a swift arrest from officers over the weekend it has meant Bull was charged, appeared in court and jailed within a matter of days.

“We are pleased with the sentence given to Bull by the magistrate yesterday, as it shows working together with shops, we will act on any reports of retail crime we receive.”