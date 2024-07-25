'Exciting addition' – new Shrewsbury wine bar set to create jobs in town

St Vincent, which also serves food and has its own wine shop, is located at 11A Fish Street,.

The letting was handled by Towler Shaw Roberts and Alexis Hill, the owner of St Vincent, has worked in hospitality in Shrewsbury for approaching 20 years.

He said: "It's a great location, a great space and provides great flexibility over two floors.

“We’ll ultimately be taking on about 15 people, so that’s great as well, providing jobs for the local community.

"Our restaurant serves a selection of small plates, encouraging sharing food, with cuisine from all over the world. We also have a retail space, a shop area, with about 250 wines in stock.”

JJosh Hyde, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “St Vincent is a very exciting addition to the town centre and we wish Alexis Hill and his team every success.

“It’s an attractive property idealIy situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, a lovely area of Shrewsbury town centre.”