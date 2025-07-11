MINISO set to open in Telford shopping centre - what you need to know

Retailer MINISO will be joining the line-up at Telford Centre this year, a spokesperson for the shopping centre announced yesterday (Thursday, July 10).

The innovative lifestyle and design-led product retailer was founded in 2013 and offers high-quality household goods and cosmetics at affordable prices.

Telford Centre is set to welcome MINISO. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

In a statement, a spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “We are very excited to announce that MINISO will be joining our Telford Centre line-up very soon!

“MINISO is your affordable one-stop shop for playful finds that elevate the ordinary. Discover exclusive collections featuring Hello Kitty and Friends, Disney, Stitch, Harry Potter, Sylvanian Families, Powerpuff Girls and more!

“Keep an eye on our socials for opening details and their grand opening event!”

At present, MINISO operates around 30 sites in the UK - and plans are in place to open another 30 over the next 18 months.

This new opening in Telford Centre marks the business’ first venue in Shropshire.

It joins a range of businesses in the shopping centre - from huge clothing retailers like H&M and Primark to jewellery experts Pandora and Beaverbrooks.