Shrewsbury shopping arcade up for sale for almost £2m

The freehold for the historic Victorian Arcade, at 21-24 Mardol, has been advertised with Shrewsbury estate agents Cooper Green Pooks for offers in the region of £1,950,000.

The Grade II listed building is described as a " unique town centre mixed-use investment", which currently generates an income of around £160,000 per year.

The building dates back to the early 19th century, when it was constructed as either two shops or houses before being converted into shop units with an arcade entrance, according to the official property listing by Historic England.

Victorian Arcade, Shrewsbury

According to an online listing by Cooper Green Pooks, the 24,000 square foot freehold includes several shop units which back onto Hills Lane including 22 Hills Lane/24-25 Mardol, an interiors and homeware store constructed in the style of a traditional arcade.

Also included is Labyrinth Bar and Nightclub premises at 19 Hills Lane, formerly known as Boutique and Fever and trading as a bar/nightclub with separate restaurant on upper floors.

19 Hills Lane, now known as Labyrinth nightclub

A three-storey office block known as Westgate House with a restaurant at ground and basement levels also fronts onto Hills Lane at the rear of the arcade.

The property listing can be viewed online on the Cooper Green Pooks website.