Six-storey apartment block in Telford's Station Quarter hits construction milestone

Telford & Wrekin Council say work is progressing well on 84 new apartments on Ironmasters Way which, along with a further planned development of 33 town houses and maisonettes, will form the first residential development within Telford town centre.

In an update earlier this week, regeneration bosses said the concrete framework for the new building had now been completed while construction work on a ground-floor retail development in the building is also underway, with the project set for completion in spring 2026.

In total, 189 new homes will be built in Station Quarter, 117 of which are being developed by Nuplace, the housing company owned by Telford & Wrekin Council. The homes will be offered as a mixture of affordable rental housing, shared ownership and private rented homes.

Matt Bower, Bowmer & Kirkland Project Manager, Councillor Richard Overton, Max Abbott, Delivery Manager at the West Midlands Combined Authority and Kate Callis, Service Delivery Manager at Telford & Wrekin Council.

A topping out ceremony was held this week after construction work on the apartment building reached its highest point.

“This is an exciting milestone for the apartment blocks which are in a prime spot in Telford town centre," said Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement.

“The development of high quality, sustainable, town centre living at Station Quarter is responding to Telford’s need for one and two bedroom homes in accessible locations, offering a mix of private and affordable rent, and shared ownership options.

“The project highlights our commitment to create better and more affordable homes for residents across the borough.

“We want to create vibrant residential spaces which can become homes for life for residents and make Telford a very attractive place to live and work. It’s all part of our vision to create a better borough.”

Computer generated image of what the completed new homes will look like at Station Square, Telford. Picture: L&GAH

The £220m Station Quarter regeneration project is a council-backed regeneration scheme set to provide mixed-use commercial, residential and educational development on the site of a former business park on the edge of the town centre.

Funding for the project includes £4.7m of grant funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority to support the residential element of the development, with Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, adding that the scheme was part of wider efforts to create affordable housing across the West Midlands.

"Developments like Station Quarter provide local people with the safe, warm and affordable housing they so badly need and deserve," he said.

"I’ve seen firsthand how building affordable housing can change people’s lives for the better – especially for those forced to wait too long in temporary accommodation.

"That’s why my ‘Homes for Everyone’ priority is focused on unlocking thousands more affordable and social homes for the people and communities that need them most.”

Max Abbott, Delivery Manager at the West Midlands Combined Authority, Matt Bower, Bowmer & Kirkland Project Manager and Councillor Richard Overton.

Matt Bower, Bowmer & Kirkland Project Manager, said: "Reaching the highest point of the apartment building at Station Quarter is an exciting milestone for everyone involved.

"We are delighted to be delivering high-quality, sustainable homes for Nuplace in such a central location and play a major part in developing this area of Telford into a thriving community.

"We are passionate about building exceptional spaces whilst providing support and opportunities to the local communities we work within. We’re looking forward to handing over an exceptional scheme next year."