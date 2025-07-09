'Rapidly taking shape' - Update on new Telford town centre apartments as work continues on Station Quarter

The six-storey apartment building at Ironmasters Way, currently under construction as part of the town's Station Quarter development, will be the first residential accommodation built in Telford town centre when completed next year.

The apartment block is the first phase of the residential element of Station Quarter, a council-backed regeneration scheme which will provide mixed-use commercial, residential and educational facilities on the site of a former business park on the edge of the town centre.

A total of 194 houses and apartments will be built as part of the development, which the council said will be offered as a mix of private and affordable rent, and shared ownership options.

A general view of the new apartment building currently under construction on Ironmasters Way, Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In the latest update the local authority said the main structural concrete frame for the building has now been completed, with glazing work now ongoing to make the building water-tight.