New six-storey Hilton hotel announced as part of £220m Telford town centre Station Quarter redevelopment

Telford & Wrekin Council has signed an agreement with hotel chain Hampton by Hilton which will see landmark new accommodation built in the town centre as part of the latest phase of the Station Quarter regeneration scheme.

Construction on the scheme is already underway - and a total of 38 jobs will be created when the hotel opens in 2027.

When completed, the new six-storey hotel will occupy a prominent space on the corner of Ironmasters Way and Lawn Central in Telford town centre, on the site of former government tax offices at Boyd House which were demolished in 2018.

A CGI impression of Telford's planned new Hampton by Hilton hotel. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Building works on the Station Quarter scheme commenced in 2023, with Telford & Wrekin Council promising a "bright future for Telford town centre" on the site of the town's former 1980s-style central business district.

The scheme includes a new sixth-form centre in former council offices at Addenbrooke House and a landmark new education and business hub building known as The Quad.

A total of 189 apartments are also being built on the site, 84 of which are being constructed by the council-backed private house builder NuPlace.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter said the announcement was "another exciting chapter" in the town's landmark regeneration project.

"Station Quarter is a key part of our wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme, creating educational facilities and vibrant residential and social spaces in Telford town centre which make it a very attractive place to live and work," he said.

"The Hampton by Hilton development will be an excellent addition to this area of Telford town centre – attracting visitors and increasing footfall and we can’t wait to see the development start to take shape."

The council says the Hilton hotel brand will complement Telford’s existing hotel and tourism offer to support business and leisure tourism in the borough, as well as creating a "safe, secure and legible" route from the train station to the shopping centre.

The site of Telford's new Station Quarter development as construction work got under way earlier this year

The hotel is set to include a bar and a restaurant in line with the chain's usual offering.

Globally, Hampton by Hilton operates at more than 3,000 locations across more than 40 countries.

Nick Smart, Hilton's vice president of development for UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to bring Hampton by Hilton to Telford, helping to shape the town’s future as Telford’s Station Quarter goes through an exciting regeneration.

“Telford is a bustling destination for business and leisure travellers, and we look forward to extending Hampton’s signature hospitality to the local area.”

The new hotel will be operated by Legacy Hotels & Resorts Ltd, which operates a portfolio of hotels across the UK, including the recently opened Hampton by Hilton Rochdale and the original Hampton by Hilton outside of America, located in Corby/Kettering.

"We are proud to be extending our presence with this exciting new hotel project," said Andy Townsend, founding director and CEO of Legacy Hotels & Resorts.

“Our experience operating both branded and independent hotels across the UK positions us well to deliver a high-quality guest experience and strong local economic benefits. We look forward to bringing this development to life and welcoming our first guests in early 2027."

The residential and hotel elements of the Station Quarter scheme are being delivered by Manchester-based regeneration specialist Genr8 Kajima Regeneration.

Matthew Brennan, senior project manager at Genr8 Kajima Regeneration, said the deal marked a "significant milestone" in Telford's regeneration progress.

“The Hampton by Hilton will bring not just a new hotel but new jobs and tourism with it, part of the council’s drive to bolster opportunities for local people and businesses," he said.

"This landmark signing with a globally recognised brand marks a significant milestone in an ambitious new masterplan for Telford town centre," he said.

"The hotel group's commitment to Telford is a show of confidence in both Telford’s vision and the town's future as we work together to develop an attractive, sustainable community that serves residents and visitors alike."