In photos: Work to transform former council offices in Telford into futuristic new sixth form centre under way

Addenbrooke House, Telford & Wrekin Council's former administrative centre, is set to become a new sixth-form education centre for Telford College as part of the council-backed Station Quarter redevelopment programme.

The council says the project will "modernise, remodel and repurpose" its former offices at Addenbrooke House, allowing the college to centralise its A-Level provision and expand and increase the amount of courses available to students in Telford.

And Telford firm McPhillips says it has wasted no time since getting onsite earlier this year, with the internal strip-out now completed ahead of a complete facelift on the exterior of the building which is set to begin next month.

All four floors have now been completed stripped out at Addenbrooke House

Construction and renovation work on the building is set to be completed in time for the college to offer teaching in September 2026.

When complete, the new building will include state-of-the-art science laboratories for physics, biology and chemistry, alongside drama and arts studios, a specialist library and study spaces.