Groundbreaking new campus opens in Telford Town Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Quad is described as a "state-of-the art digital skills and enterprise hub" which has been created as part of a wider academic campus in Telford's Town Centre.

This development is a collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College, and other partners which aims to retain local talent, to be the catalyst for creating careers in applied sciences, and the digital sector.

It is expected to host more than 300 students a year.

The council said the Quad will make a big difference to learners who live in the south of the borough, "offering an excellent, high quality education provision on their doorstep which is more easily accessible than the main Telford College and Harper Adams sites in Wellington and Newport".

Telford College will offer courses for up to 200 learners aged 16 to 18 at The Quad, providing new learning opportunities for them, as well as running a range of evening courses for adults.

Meanwhile, Harper Adams University is set to deliver a series of short courses from The Quad, before recruiting to a range of degrees to be taught at the new base, including Applied Data Science, Robotics, Automation & Mechatronics, Engineering Business Management, and Digital Manufacturing.

As well as delivering a first class educational facility, a new 7,500 square foot business incubator is also located on the third floor of The Quad.

The dynamic area will cater for a range of business needs, support new and growing companies and help them thrive.

In the incubator there will be individual units for businesses to rent on a flexible basis, training rooms and the Start Up Telford and Innovate Telford programmes will be delivered from the space.

The first learners outside The Quad.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's leader, said: “We are really excited to see The Quad open in Station Quarter and after months of planning, the vision to create this outstanding education facility has now become a reality.

“This is just one element of the wider Station Quarter project but is all part of our commitment to build a better borough, breathe new life into some of our most historic buildings and creating new spaces for the future.

“Investing in Telford and Wrekin is quite literally laying foundations for the future, creating opportunities to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, the council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, added: “It’s wonderful to see learners from across Telford and Wrekin, starting courses at The Quad – giving them the skills and knowledge to secure future careers in different sectors.

“For learners living in the south of our borough, The Quad is easier to get to in Telford Town Centre and not two bus rides away from the College’s Wellington campus or Harper Adams University, which will hopefully improve their aspirations and make a big difference to their destinations.

“As well as giving learners of all ages the opportunity to study courses delivered by Telford College and Harper Adams University, the facility is also the perfect space to help businesses develop and flourish in Telford and Wrekin.”

Lawrence Wood, Telford College Principal and Chief Executive, said: “This is a really exciting development for us.

“Maths and digital qualifications are a vital pathway to higher quality and better paid jobs and having a campus in the heart of the town centre makes the college more accessible than ever.

“Our curriculum at Station Quarter is targeted towards careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies and 5G innovation.

"These are skills which local employers tell us they desperately need.”