'We all do things for each other here!' We visited a friendly former mining village full of community spirit

The Express & Star headed to the suburb of Burntwood on a lovely, warm and sunny August afternoon, and we found a peaceful place full of friendly faces and happy stories.

Founded in the 1860s during the height of the industrial revolution, it was established as a coal mining village due to the large number of pits in the local area, and by 1884 the Chase Terrace area had a population of nearly 2,000 residents.

The last mine in Chase Terrace closed in 1959, but between 1961 and 1971 the population nearly doubled as the nearby town of Burntwood became an overspill area for the people from Birmingham and the Black Country.

Chase Terrace. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Following the closure of the coal mines and the decline in industry, Chase Terrace became a residential area for Burntwood, and now forms the core part of the town centre as one of the four former mining villages of Burntwood alongside Boney Hay, Chasetown and Burntwood itself.

Our first port of call was a local business that has been serving the people of Chase Terrace for the best part of two decades.

Tracey's Barbershop on Rugeley Road has been a key part of the suburb for 17 years after being set up by owner Tracey Seal, who still runs the show today.