West Midlands primary school teacher ‘sexting 13-year-old girls’ snared by undercover police

Dale Millar-Evans, 35, messaged two undercover officers posing as girls, calling one known as child A “babe” and asking to meet up with her, a panel has found.

The PE teacher continued messaging the “girls” after discovering their age.

A misconduct hearing was told Mr Millar-Evans messaged one of the undercover officers, posing as child A, saying: “sorry didn’t realise you were so young” on July 11 2023, but continued messaging them for at least a week afterwards.

The teacher, who was 33 at the time, admitted he asked both “girls” to send him a picture of themselves.

Mr Millar-Evans admitted that he asked the other undercover officer, known as child B, about her sexual experiences.

He denied that his conduct was of a sexual nature or sexually motivated, claiming that he asked for a picture so he could see who he was talking to and make sure it was not a “bot or a 50-year-old man”, the panel heard.

The 35-year-old, who started working at the primary school in Birmingham in September 2022, claimed his calling child A “babe” was not sexual, and when asking child B about her sexual experiences said he “thought that he was being asked for help and advice”.

But the panel ruled against him, declaring that his messages were “flirtatious” and concluding that Mr Millar-Evans was “seeking sexual gratification and/or in pursuit of a sexual relationship”.

By September 2023, Mr Millar-Evans was suspended after the school was informed that he was being investigated by police.

The school began its internal investigations in January 2024 and two months later Mr Millar-Evans resigned.

In a written conclusion published on Tuesday, decision-maker Sarah Buxcey, acting on behalf of the Education Secretary, banned Mr Millar-Evans from teaching indefinitely.