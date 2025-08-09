'We run a zero waste grocery shop in Shropshire helping customers cut down on single-use plastics - we just love being part of the supportive local community"

Maria and Nick MacNae opened Refill Your Boots in Whitchurch five years ago.

Their refill shop helps people to stock up on dried foods such as rice, pasta, and cereals, as well as toiletries and cleaning products without the need for single-use packaging.

They also sell a wide range of ‘easy eco swaps’ for the home such as reusable silicone freezer bags, bamboo hairbrushes and compostable sponges.

The couple also have an online shop to help their sustainable products reach more customers.

Refill Your Boots was inspired by their desire to reduce the amount of single-use packaging in their home.

“We used to live in Manchester and we tried to shop more eco-friendly but found it difficult to find somewhere where we could refill things.

“When we moved to Whitchurch we decided to open our own shop. The whole concept is about trying to reduce plastic waste and also food waste,” explains Maria.

The shop sells a wide range of dried food as well as cleaning products and toiletries

Shoppers can bring their own containers to the store to fill from the dispensers and scoop bins.

“It doesn’t have to be a fancy container, it could be an old takeaway tub, old Tupperware or an old cereal box,” says Maria.

The selection includes dried fruit and nuts, lentils, quinoa, sugars, flours, coffee beans, herbs and spices.

The range of cleaning and toiletry products includes laundry liquid, fabric softener, washing up liquid, dishwasher powder, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner and hand and body lotion.

Each empty container is weighed first, then filled with whatever they choose and then weighed again.

Not only is packaging being reused but it is also helping people to reduce their food waste because they are not forced to buy a bigger quantity than they need.

“The advantage of this is that you don’t have to buy 500g, you can buy the amount you need for a specific recipe and then it’s not sat in the cupboard for years wasted,” says Maria.

Refill Your Boots has been open for five years

Visitors to the shop will also find a range of locally-sourced products such as eggs and sourdough bread as well as pies from Shrewsbury-based The Pie-oneers.

“The eggs are sold individually, you don’t have to buy six or 12, you can just buy two or three if that’s what you need,” says Maria.

She is always happy to offer advice to people looking to switch to more eco-friendly products or reduce their plastic waste at home.

Maria recommends starting slowly and gradually replacing or refilling items as they run out.

“If you jump into it and try to do it all in one go, it will feel a little bit overwhelming.

“Instead, when something runs out, think ‘can I refill this?’ rather than throwing it away,” she says. People can then gradually increase the number of products they are refilling.

Maria recommends taking the same approach with eco swaps, gradually introducing items as the old ones are used up or reach the end of their life.

The shop also has a range of 'easy eco swaps'

New products are being added to their stock all of the time and Maria also welcomes feedback from customers on what they would like to see on the shelves.

Since opening the shop, she has been delighted by the positive response from people in the town as well as the growing interest in refill shops.

“The customer base has really grown over the five years,” says Maria.

“We’re very lucky, we have lots of loyal customers who are really good at supporting local businesses. We have some who come here to do their weekly shop,” says Maria.

“I love the fact that we are part of the community.

“We moved to Whitchurch during a difficult time because the lockdown was happening and we were immediately accepted as part of the community.

“The people in Whitchurch have been so supportive and lovely.

“I love talking to people about the changes they want to make and how they can make them.

“I like helping them on their journey and making it easier for them,” she adds.

For more information, visit www.refillyourboots.co.uk or www.facebook.com/refillyourboots