We look back on the work gone into maintaining the Buildwas Bridge from the 1950s to the present day

Traffic lights have been installed as part of a new junction forming some of the infrastructure for the Benthall Grange development on the old Ironbridge Power Station site.

But our old photo reveals that years ago this point on the road featured the Buildwas level crossing for the old Severn Valley Railway. And that lady seen at the gates is Mrs Rook, who was the crossing keeper.

Our thanks to 88-year-old Mike Picken, of Wombridge, Telford, for the 1950s photo - he doesn't know exactly when it was taken.

"Mrs Rook lived in the crossing house, a single storey bungalow next to the crossing which is off the picture to the left," said Mr Picken.

Her son Ron Rook, a bachelor who lived with her, was head shunter at Buildwas in the 1950s.

"The bungalow in the picture is nothing to do with the railway. If I remember right, it was the home of Mr Milne, who was to do with the ruins of Buildwas Abbey."