The latest crash, on the eastbound stretch of the road between Junction 4 for Telford Services and Junction 3 for Cosford and Tong, follows an earlier incident that took place at around 11.30am today (August 13).

The most recent crash, on the same stretch of road, is said to have involved two cars and a lorry, with fire crews at the scene. Police said it happened on the eastbound exit slip road for Junction 3.

In an update on social media the Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said: "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police told the Shropshire Star: "We received a call around 2.10pm this afternoon (August 13) with a report of a collision on the M54, Junction 3 eastbound exit slip road.

"Officers arrived to find two cars and a lorry involved.Thankfully, no injuries to report."

The situation on the eastbound carriageway at Junction 4 at 2.30pm. Picture: Traffic Cameras UK

The earlier incident involved a lorry which ended up crashing into a hedge.

One lane remained open while the incident was dealt with but drivers have faced severe delays on the route, while traffic has also built up through Shifnal, where the situation is being exacerbated by roadworks taking place on the Five Ways Island, as well as along the A5 at Crackley Bank.