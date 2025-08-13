The incident, on the M54 eastbound, between Junction 4 for Telford Services, and Junction 3 for Cosford and Tong, took place around 11.30am today (August 13).

The fire service, police and ambulance crews were all sent to the scene.

The view from Junction 3. Picture: National Highways

There are currently significant tailbacks on the route, as well as through Shifnal, where the situation is being exacerbated by roadworks taking place on the Five Ways Island, as well as along the A5 at Crackley Bank.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene and an update said the incident involved a lorry which had ended up in the hedge.