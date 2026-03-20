Shropshire village campaigners start £20k fundraiser to battle developer's 800 homes appeal - as council pledges 'robust defence'

It was confirmed this week that the Boningale Developments, the firm which wants to build 800 homes on a site in Albrighton, is intending to appeal against Shropshire Council's decision to reject the scheme, and is requesting a planning inquiry to hear the case.

It means a planning inspector could now be tasked with deciding whether the development can go ahead.

The move was expected, with Boningale revealing its plans to appeal in the aftermath of the December rejection of the proposal.

Now Albrighton Development Action Group has given its response to the news, and said it is ready to continue the battle against the development - and has launched a £20,000 fundraiser for the fight.

Shropshire Council has also said it is prepared for an appeal, and will "robustly defend" its decision to reject the scheme.

The development would include 800 houses, a care home, a secondary school, and a 'local centre' on 48 hectares of land off Patshull Lane.