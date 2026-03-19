Boningale Developments has told Shropshire Council of its intention to appeal the rejection of its plans for a major Albrighton development.

The scheme, which included 800 houses, a care home, a secondary school, and a 'local centre' on 48 hectares of land off Patshull Lane, was turned down by Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee in December.

The proposal, which is focused on green belt land, has met with significant opposition from local residents who formed a campaign group to battle against the plan.

A map detailing how the development could look in Albrighton was included in the initial application. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

The battle is now set to continue, with a planning inspector to be tasked with delivering the final verdict.