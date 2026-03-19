Developers to appeal against rejection of huge 800-home green belt Shropshire village plan
Developers have confirmed plans to appeal over the refusal of a huge 800-home development for a county village.
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Boningale Developments has told Shropshire Council of its intention to appeal the rejection of its plans for a major Albrighton development.
The scheme, which included 800 houses, a care home, a secondary school, and a 'local centre' on 48 hectares of land off Patshull Lane, was turned down by Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee in December.
The proposal, which is focused on green belt land, has met with significant opposition from local residents who formed a campaign group to battle against the plan.
The battle is now set to continue, with a planning inspector to be tasked with delivering the final verdict.