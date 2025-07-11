British Weightlifting backs new gym plans after Oswestry business returns with new proposal

Unity 4 Performance director Dan Sissons lodged an initial planning application in March, hoping to convert a newly-built industrial unit at Mile House Farm in Oswestry into a small-scale gym.

Mr Sissons said he had planned to open to the wider public in June this year, focusing on "small groups, and results-driven training", and applied for a change of use to allow sport, recreation, and fitness activities to take place at the unit.

But Shropshire Council refused the scheme shortly afterwards, having decided that alternative town centre premises had not been considered for the business, leaving the owners vowing to return with an improved application later this year.

National planning policy identifies gyms as businesses which should normally be located in town centres, although exceptions are made where no suitable premises exist.

A more detailed scheme has now been submitted, which includes an assessment of sites within Oswestry town centre designed to address the previous rejection.

"Whilst there are sites within the town centre that offer the space needed, they all come at a significant cost," the document said.

"As this is a small business starting out, it would be unreasonable for Unity4performance to take on a unit larger than 2,000 sq feet at this current point. This would leave the only viable unit within the town centre being 9 Cross Street. This unit conversely is too small, lacks high ceilings, comes at a high cost in comparison to the square footage, and has no parking making it an unviable option."

The scheme has now also attracted the backing of British Weightlifting, the national governing body for the sport, who said the gym would be a boost to Oswestry and the wider Shropshire area.

"Unity 4 Performance will be a successful regional hub for Olympic weightlifting and strength development in Shropshire - an area currently lacking such specialist provision," wrote Hannah Bussey on behalf of the organisation.

"I believe this proposal represents a positive, community-focused use of the site and aligns well with both local needs and wider policy goals around public health, inclusivity, and community engagement."

The application will be decided following the end of the consultation period this month.

The planning application can be viewed on the Shropshire Council planning portal using reference 25/02415/FUL.