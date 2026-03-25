Tiny medieval silver thimble found on Shropshire farmer’s field could land metal detectorist and farmer thousands
A metal detectorist and a Shropshire farmer could be in for a windfall after a tiny silver thimble found on a field was declared treasure by the coroner.
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On Tuesday, John Ellery, Senior Coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, declared the silver thimble, described as “post medieval”, as treasure following its find in Ellsemere on November 3, 2024.
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