The 10-mile route saw walkers head out from Trevor Basin over the iconic Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and along the scenic canal path to The Poachers pub in Chirk, before returning for a well-earned medal.

This year’s event was sponsored by DMR Plumbing & Heating, whose team also joined the walk.

Vicky Bradbeer, fundraiser at Hope House Children’s Hospices, said: “This wonderful event always brings our community together, and seeing hundreds of people out enjoying the fresh air while supporting local children has been amazing.

The Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk raised £20,000.

“We are so grateful to everyone who walked, donated and helped raise such an incredible amount this year which will help local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life. There’s still more money coming in from donations and sponsorships too so the total will keep rising every day – which is just amazing.

The Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk raised £20,000.

“Our heartfelt thanks also go to DMR Plumbing & Heating for their sponsorship, and to our event partners Roche, Trederwen Springs and Caffi Wylfa for their invaluable support.”

The Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk raised £20,000.

Rosie-Jane Quayle from DMR Plumbing & Heating, said: “Supporting a charity like Hope House Children’s Hospices means a great deal to us. We believe in putting people first, and we’re proud to play a part in helping create moments of comfort and support for families that need it most.”

The Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk raised £20,000.

It costs £10 million a year for Hope House Children’s Hospices to support children and families that need it the most, with 80 per cent of funding coming from the public though fundraising and events like the Llangollen Canal Walk.

The Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk raised £20,000.

People can see how they can get involved in the charity’s future events at www.hophouse.org.uk/events.