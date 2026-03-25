Chapter 8 Solutions secures new Oswestry premises as part of an expansion

Chapter 8 Solutions, whose main depot is in Yorkshire, has completed the letting of a unit at The Trade Stop on Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, in Oswestry.

Extending to 2,050 sq ft, the modern warehouse and trade counter facility also features additional mezzanine offices and staff facilities.

Chapter 8 Solutions provides services such as designing and executing complex traffic management systems and booking permits, working with contractors, local authorities and utility companies.

Operations manager Daniel Williams said: "There will be a new traffic management depot operating from the Oswestry unit.

"We will be looking to employ at least ten to 15 staff from there initially, more eventually due to further expansions."

He added the company's new Oswestry unit would allow them to focus more on working in both the Midlands area and Wales moving forward.

Shrewsbury-property agency Towler Shaw Roberts acted on the letting.

Apprentice surveyor Josh Hyde said: "Chapter 8 Solutions will be another welcome addition to Maesbury Road Industrial Estate and we wish them well in their new premises.

"With its sought-after trade park location close to the A5 bypass, Unit 2 provides versatile accommodation and also benefits from forecourt car parking and a loading area."