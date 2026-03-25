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New nursery places are being created at these eight Shropshire schools as part of Government drive

New nursery school places have been confirmed at these eight Shropshire establishments.

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By Mimi Ibrahim
Published

The Department for Education said 52 schools in the West Midlands will open or expand nurseries from September, in total creating around 1,000 new places for local children. 

Families in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Birmingham, Dudley, Staffordshire, Walsall, Worcestershire, Sandwell, Warwickshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Herefordshire will also benefit from a further boost to early education, with nurseries set to receive an additional £363 per child to support children from lower income backgrounds.

For those in Shropshire, that will mean new places at the following eight schools: 

Gobowen Primary School

Gobowen Primary School singing at the Oswestry Youth Music Festival at Holy Trinity Church
Gobowen Primary School singing at the Oswestry Youth Music Festival at Holy Trinity Church

This primary school was rated 'Good' by Ofsted in 2024.

Location: School Lane in Gobowen, near Oswestry, SY11 3LD.

Our Lady and St Oswald's Catholic Primary School

Our Lady and St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy (Photo: Google maps)
Our Lady and St Oswald's Catholic Primary School. Photo: Google

This voluntary academy serves the local Catholic community. 

Location: Upper Brook Street, Oswestry, SY11 2TG. 

Radbrook Primary School

Radbrook Primary School
Radbrook Primary School