Man suffered 'suspected medical episode at the wheel' before crash with barrier over busy A442 in Telford

A single car was involved in the crash with roadside barriers on the B5061 Holyhead Road at around 4pm on Thursday (July 10).

All three emergency services attended the scene, along with Highways England and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Firefighters helped cut the man free from the vehicle before he was conveyed to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.

The car crashed into a barrier above the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford after the driver suffered a "suspected medical episode"

The incident left the vehicle perilously close to leaving the road, which passes over the busy A442 Eastern Primary.

SFRS watch commander Tim Hughes said the incident was "potentially a very serious incident", had the car collided "a bit harder" with the street furniture.

The A442 remained closed for some time after the crash, while emergency services cleaned up debris that had fallen below.

The car crashed into a barrier above the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford after the driver suffered a "suspected medical episode"

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the driver suffered a "suspected medical episode at the wheel".

They said: "We received multiple calls just before 4pm to reports of an RTC on the A442 in Snedshill, Telford and sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found one car had collided with barriers and there was one male patient.

"The man had suffered a suspected medical episode at the wheel and following treatment from ambulance staff was transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."