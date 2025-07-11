Shrewsbury gearing up to host '80s music legends this weekend with Let's Rock festival

The popular festival will take place in the Quarry tomorrow (Saturday, July 12).

This year's line-up features Tony Hadley, Holly Johnson, Matt Goss, Snap, The Real Thing, Then Jerico, Living in a Box, Toyah, Dollar, and Pat Sharp.

Gates open at 11am, the festival starts at midday and finishes at 10.30pm.

Tony Hadley at a previous Let's Rock Shrewsbury

With Saturday set to see soaring temperatures, organisers have advised those with tickets to come prepared - while adding that extra water points are being added to the festival site.

Crowds at a previous Let's Rock '80s Festival

In a post on social media organisers said: "It is going to be a scorcher on Saturday so please make sure you bring plenty of suncream and a refillable water bottle - our onsite team are adding additional free water points.

Crowds at Let's Rock Shrewsbury 2019

"Please stay safe and hydrated but if you do feel unwell please ask a member of our security or medical team for help."

Let's Rock Shrewsbury

The festival has become a fixture in the Shrewsbury calendar, taking place in the picturesque town-centre setting of the Quarry.

A number of price bands of tickets are already sold out but some of the Tier 4 tickets are still available.