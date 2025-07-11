Shrewsbury gearing up to host '80s music legends this weekend with Let's Rock festival
Shrewsbury is gearing up to host a packed line-up of '80s legends with the return of the Let's Rock festival this weekend.
The popular festival will take place in the Quarry tomorrow (Saturday, July 12).
This year's line-up features Tony Hadley, Holly Johnson, Matt Goss, Snap, The Real Thing, Then Jerico, Living in a Box, Toyah, Dollar, and Pat Sharp.
Gates open at 11am, the festival starts at midday and finishes at 10.30pm.
With Saturday set to see soaring temperatures, organisers have advised those with tickets to come prepared - while adding that extra water points are being added to the festival site.
In a post on social media organisers said: "It is going to be a scorcher on Saturday so please make sure you bring plenty of suncream and a refillable water bottle - our onsite team are adding additional free water points.
"Please stay safe and hydrated but if you do feel unwell please ask a member of our security or medical team for help."
The festival has become a fixture in the Shrewsbury calendar, taking place in the picturesque town-centre setting of the Quarry.
A number of price bands of tickets are already sold out but some of the Tier 4 tickets are still available.