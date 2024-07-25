Refurb under way as popular Shrewsbury pub closes for two weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Monday, The Armoury on Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury, closed up shop for almost two weeks so staff could give the pub a little facelift.

Manager of the popular Quarry-side spot, Tom Skone, said they wouldn't be making any drastic changes to the aesthetic.

"It's not had anything done to it for over 10 years," Tom said.

"Everything needs a fresh lick of paint. The bar is getting a good sand down, the bar floor has been ripped out after taking a battering over the last few years.

Photo: The Armoury

"We'll be getting a few bits of equipment, maybe some new artwork, new chandelier lights, all the books are out and the bookshelves are getting a facelift."

The pub will reopen at 12pm on August 2, in time for the Victoria Quay street party on Sunday, August 18.

Photo: The Armoury

The event, which runs from 10am to 5pm, will see the riverside road closed to cars and the local businesses take over the street.

Tom said: "There will be a bar on the street, a bit of music and entertainment for the kids - it's a summer party.

Photo: The Armoury

"We should have a duck race as well from the Sabrina boat, and hopefully raise loads of money for charity."

Victoria Quay will be closed to vehicles from 8am to 6pm for the event.