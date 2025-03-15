10 amazing pubs across Shropshire according to TripAdvisor reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And there are plenty to pick from in Shropshire. After all, they are more than just places for a drink - they are a source of community.

With so much choice, it's easy to opt for the boozer most local to you.

But why not switch it up this week and try some of the best-rated pubs in our lovely county? While they may be a drive away, customers can assure you that they are well worth the trip.

Here are 10 of the best-rated pubs in Shropshire according to TripAdvisor ratings - and what customers have to say.

The Stable Tavern Inn

The Stable Tavern Inn is one of the best pubs in Shropshire. Photo: Google

The Stable Tavern Inn in Talbot Square, Cleobury Mortimer, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 134 TripAdvisor reviews.

One customer said: “Once again a fantastic meal. Couldn’t fault anything, food, drinks, staff. Food was served promptly, hot and tasty. Lovely pub.”

The Swan Inn

The Swan Inn in Newport is one of the best pubs in Shropshire. Photo: The Swan Inn/Google

The Swan Inn in Lower Bar, Newport, has a rating of 5 stars from 90 TripAdvisor reviews.

One customer said: “Really nice bar with nice people, always friendly and welcoming. The drink is exceptional with a wide range of beer and spirits.”

The Vault