Pub near Market Drayton celebrates being shortlisted for 'Rural Oscar' just months after re-opening under new management

The Castle Inn at Bletchley near Market Drayton has been shortlisted in the 'best pub' category for this year's Countryside Alliance Awards - known as the 'Rural Oscars'.

The awards, now in their 18th year, celebrate British food and farming, and enterprise and heritage through small hard-working businesses.

Members of the public can nominate businesses and share their opinions on why they are worthy of national acclaim.

The Castle Inn re-opened in August last year under new ownership and direction.

The pub's roof is currently being replaced, but it remains open to visitors from across the region.