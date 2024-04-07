Shropshire Star
30 of the very best spots for a Sunday lunch – according to Shropshire Star readers

Want to have a break from making your own Sunday lunch but don't know where to go? Well now you do...

By Lauren Hill
Published

We asked Shropshire Star readers where their favourite local spot was for a brilliant roast dinner – and the people have spoken.

From huge Yorkshire puddings and melt in the mouth meat to just good value for money, our readers have given a special shout out to the pubs and restaurants with a ridiculously good roast.

Here are 30 of the best places to go for a Sunday lunch in Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales according to... well, you!

  • The Three Horseshoes, Alveley

  • The Down Inn, Bridgnorth

  • The Pheasant at Neenton

  • The Church Wickets, Dawley

  • The Swan at Aston Munslow

  • The Astbury, Bridgnorth

  • The Corbet Arms, Uffington

  • The Crown, Abbey Foregate

  • The Station Inn, Marshbrook

  • The New Inn, Hadnall

  • Churncote Farm Shop, Shrewsbury

  • Horseshoes, Dorrington

  • The Talbot, Berriew

  • The Crown Country Inn, Munslow

  • Riverside Inn, Cound

  • The Armoury, Shrewsbury

  • The Brick, Abbey Foregate

  • Old Hand and Diamond, Alberbury

  • The Anchor in Frankwell

  • The Smokey Cow, Shifnal

  • The Mason Arms, Kemberton

  • Lamb Inn, Newport

  • Wrekin View, Overdale

  • The Swan, Wellington

  • The Green Dragon, Little Stretton

  • The Keys, Oswestry

  • The Stable Tavern, Cleobury Mortimer

  • Ye Olde Punchbowl, Bridgnorth

