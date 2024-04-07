30 of the very best spots for a Sunday lunch – according to Shropshire Star readers
Want to have a break from making your own Sunday lunch but don't know where to go? Well now you do...
We asked Shropshire Star readers where their favourite local spot was for a brilliant roast dinner – and the people have spoken.
From huge Yorkshire puddings and melt in the mouth meat to just good value for money, our readers have given a special shout out to the pubs and restaurants with a ridiculously good roast.
Here are 30 of the best places to go for a Sunday lunch in Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales according to... well, you!
The Three Horseshoes, Alveley
The Down Inn, Bridgnorth
The Pheasant at Neenton
The Church Wickets, Dawley
The Swan at Aston Munslow
The Astbury, Bridgnorth
The Corbet Arms, Uffington
The Crown, Abbey Foregate
The Station Inn, Marshbrook
The New Inn, Hadnall
Churncote Farm Shop, Shrewsbury
Horseshoes, Dorrington
The Talbot, Berriew
The Crown Country Inn, Munslow
Riverside Inn, Cound
The Armoury, Shrewsbury
The Brick, Abbey Foregate
Old Hand and Diamond, Alberbury
The Anchor in Frankwell
The Smokey Cow, Shifnal
The Mason Arms, Kemberton
Lamb Inn, Newport
Wrekin View, Overdale
The Swan, Wellington
The Green Dragon, Little Stretton
The Keys, Oswestry
The Stable Tavern, Cleobury Mortimer
Ye Olde Punchbowl, Bridgnorth