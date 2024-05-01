Philip Taylor, of Victoria Road, Bridgnorth, told magistrates that he had taken to the wheel in a 'panic' to go to his ill father during what was a "complete disaster" of a year for him personally.

The 52-year-old told Telford Magistrates Court that he works for Wates Construction across the Midlands and its human resources department would be deciding his fate.

Prosecutor Mrs Sharan Gill told the court on Tuesday that police had been called to Stanmore Country Park, near Bridgnorth, on March 9 this year to a report of suspicious behaviour. Officers detained Taylor and smelled alcohol on his breath.

Mrs Gill said Taylor had admitted having "a lot" to drink and to driving an Audi TT on the A454 from the Stourbridge Road roundabout to the Hermitage roundabout. He was found to have 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35. He pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Mrs Gill said there were no relevant previous convictions against Taylor's name and no aggravating factors.