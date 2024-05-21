Cricket fears allayed as homes plan approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Developers for the scheme on Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath, had commissioned a specialist “boundary risk assessment” to determine the risk of batsmen swatting deliveries out of the ground and into the new homes.

But a proposed 15metre (50ft) fence was deemed unnecessary after a submission from the English Cricket Board confirmed that the field, which is leased by Bomere Heath Cricket Club as a second pitch, was only large enough for junior cricket and could not be used for adult fixtures.

The scheme put forward by applicants Cameron Galliers Homes Ltd would extend a recently completed 34-home development known as The Wickets immediately north of the site off Shrewsbury Road.

A total of 20 per cent of the development would be affordable housing, which was revised upwards from the 10 per cent proposed in the original scheme following responses received in the consultation phase of the application.

The proposal also included a £50,000 contribution from the developer for a new play park facility, as well as additional traffic measures for Shrewsbury Road.

“The layout brought forward will provide 62 family houses comprising of different sized dwellings including one, two, three, four and five-bed homes,” said a planning statement submitted by the developers.

“The scheme will provide a mix of shared ownership, rented and open market homes.

“A range of homes, some of which are smaller and suitable for singles, first time buyers, couples and smaller family homes are provided.”

The scheme attracted 19 objections from members of the public, who expressed concern about the scale of the development and the access arrangements for the site, which will use the same access road created for the original Wickets development.

However Shropshire Council’s highways department said they were content with parking arrangements proposed for the site, and said traffic calming measures proposed by the developer including “dragons teeth” markings and a speed activated warning sign approaching the mini-roundabout would be sufficient to manage the increased traffic.

“The site is outside the current settlement boundary for Bomere Heath and therefore situated in Countryside and the development of this site prior to adoption of the draft local plan would be contrary to policy.” said a report by Shropshire Council’s planning department.

“[However] It is considered that the benefits outlined within this report are material considerations that weigh in favour of the proposal. The provision of twice the amount of affordable housing (20 per cent) compared to the requirements of the draft policy (10 per cent) is considered to be a significant material consideration that together with the other benefits of the proposal justify a departure from the adopted Local Plan in this instance.”

As a condition of improving the application, traffic calming measures must be in place on Shrewsbury Road prior to the first occupation on the site, the planning decision added.