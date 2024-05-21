Threats of flooding and heavy rain as 30-hour yellow weather warning in place across region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The warning by the Met Office is in place from 12.15am on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday and will affect large parts of the region.

It could result in flooded roads, with heavy rain causing difficult driving conditions and the possibility of road closures.

Homes and businesses might be hit with flooding, which could cause damage to some buildings.

The weather warning. Picture: Met Office

Residents may also face travel disruption, with possible delays or cancellations to trains and bus services.

There could be fast flowing or deep floodwater, causing a "danger to life", the Met Office warned.

A further warning has been put in place for rain in eastern and southern Scotland, running from 12pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

Elsewhere, yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place for London and the South East from midday to midnight today and until 9pm for the South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, which could see lightning strikes and hail.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "There are lots of warnings going on, with thunderstorms moving into rain warnings.

"There are large rain warnings covering quite a large area of central and northern England, Scotland and Wales for Wednesday and Thursday.

"This is because there is an area of low pressure approaching the UK from the east.

"The precise track of the low pressure which would determine where the rainfall comes is still uncertain at the moment and is something we are keeping an eye on.

"We would encourage people to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days to see how that evolves."

The Met Office has also warned of wet weather and changing temperatures during the school half-term holidays which are just around the corner, with most pupils having a week off from Monday.