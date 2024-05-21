Police seize £3,000 of drugs in Telford raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said officers carried out a warrant at an address on Sutton Wood Court in Sutton Hill, where they found a quantity of class A drugs worth an estimated £2,500 and class B drugs worth an estimated £500.

A quantity of cash was also seized from the address.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. Both men remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s Proactive CID Team, said: “The warrant today shows we will not tolerate drugs within our community and will continue to act on information given to us.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

The warrant also forms part of Operation Target – West Mercia Police’s work to tackle serious and organised crime.