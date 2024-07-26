Leisure centre reopens after 10 months of improvement work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oakengates Leisure Centre reopened on Monday on schedule and in time for the summer holiday, Telford & Wrekin Council said.

The council said an investment of £2.2 million at Oakengates Leisure Centre has included work to the gym and swimming pool and the work will improve the experience for users, reduce energy consumption and upgrade the Energy Performance Certificate.

Part of the decarbonisation work has included the installation of heat pump technology, replacing the pool liner and pool surround with resin compound, installing an energy efficient roof covering and new ceiling and insulation in the pool area.

Councillor Angela McClements (Lab), Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts said: “It has been fantastic seeing the pool open and in use again. Families can enjoy some great activities over the holidays, swimming lessons are restarting here on 29 July and we welcome back some of our former aspirations members as well as new members keen to take advantage of a leisure facility on their doorstep.”

This work is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘20 pledges in 20 weeks’ campaign which will see the local authority deliver 20 actions on the things that matter most to local people during the first 20 weeks following Cllr Lee’s Carter’s appointment as Leader on 18 July. The pledges reinforce the council’s ongoing commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.